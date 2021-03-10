Le Sueur hosts free food distribution event

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - As part of the COVID Food Assistance Program, Le Seuer Food Shelf will be hosting a food distribution event.
500 boxes will be distributed, containing produce, protein and milk. The food drop is open to anyone.
It’s the fourth food drop of its kind in Le Sueur and President of Le Sueur’s Food Shelf, Gaylon Moody says they’ve been beneficial to the community.
“It has been helpful for the community because we have a lot of people who have lost their jobs or in jobs that the salary isn’t that good. It really helps meet the needs, I know in some families there’s eight to 10 people in that family,” said Moody.
Food boxes are from Second-Harvest Heartland Food Bank in Minneapolis.
Le Sueur’s distribution is Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m., or until the food runs out, at First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur.
The next distribution is set for April 14.
