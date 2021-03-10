MetroNet looking to enter, compete in Mankato market

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato could have a new internet and cable provider in the near future.
MetroNet is looking to compete with Spectrum, Consolidated Communications and satellite-based providers in the area.
The work will cost an estimated $266,000.
Mankato City Council members showed support during a work session on Monday.
However, Mankato isn’t the only city that is interested in MetroNet, with the city governments of North Mankato and Eagle Lake also showing interest.
There still needs to be a formal agreement from the city council, which is the next big step.
”It will assist in the marketing standpoint,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said. “You know, more available fiber for the business and commercial economy in our area — that certainly will be a huge piece for us.”
MetroNet wants to set up shop in the city of Mankato as early as spring or summer.
