MetroNet potentially coming to the region

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato could have a new internet and cable provider in town.
Metronet is looking to compete with Spectrum, Consolidated Communications and satellite-based providers.
The work will cost an estimated $266,000.
Council members showed support during a work session on Monday.
Mankato isn’t the only city that is interested in Metronet, North Mankato and Eagle Lake are as well.
There still needs to be a formal agreement from the city council.
Which is the next big step.
”It will assist in the marketing standpoint. You know, more available fiber for the business and commercial economy in our area. That certainly will be a huge piece for us,” Mankato city manager, Susan Arntz said.
MetroNet wants to set up shop in the city of Mankato as early as spring or summer.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.