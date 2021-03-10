Minnesota State fans getting back into the stands

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks fans have been in the stands for a little over a month now, and the university says it’s been going well.
A limited number of fans were allowed back into the facilities, starting with mostly family members.
Looking at one of the main winter sports still going strong into playoffs is men’s hockey. Players, family, friends and fans are excited to get some energy back in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
There is a 250-person limit allowed inside the event center for games.
Family members get first grab at any tickets available, then students can get in on the action. The remaining tickets will go into a lottery.
“We started the season playing to an empty house. About a month ago, we were able to get to 150 in. So, 250 is just building on that momentum and having more voices heard. Established closer to what we are used to down here,” explained Eric Jones, co-director at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The lottery for leftover tickets consists of the Blue Line Club and Friends of Maverick Hockey.
