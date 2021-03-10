MnDOT confirms reconstruction design plans for Highway 22

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation confirmed design plans for reconstruction on Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter.
Plans are to convert the highway into three lanes from County State Aid Highway 26, at the intersection of the Mankato Clinic’s Wickersham Health Campus, to the Minnesota River Bridge, just south of St. Peter.
“That will consist of many right and left turn lanes that don’t exist, as well as one section of passing lane in each direction,” MnDOT Principal Engineer and Project Manager Forrest Hasty said.
MnDOT says the reconstruction is in response to safety concerns due to high crash rates at both intersections and a high amount of delay.
The agency will begin construction on the project later this year.
