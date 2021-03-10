More than one million Minnesotans receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Vaccine efforts in Minnesota continue as more than a million people now have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
So far, a total of 1,103,353 people have received one vaccine dose, and 615,432 have completed the vaccine series. 65.9 percent of seniors 65 and older have received at least one dose.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 922 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 493,013. Of those total cases, 38,286 are health care workers.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,705. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,224.
There are 479,267 people who are no longer isolated.
26,142 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,394 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,627,320.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 802 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 368,724.
There have been 27 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,559.
4,189,464 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 941,250 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of that total, 305,794 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.