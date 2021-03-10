Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 169 in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Highway 169 in North Mankato Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 48-year-old man was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle northbound on Highway 169 when he lost control and left the roadway near Webster Avenue.
The North Mankato Police Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Department of Public Safety and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Authorities say they will release additional information on the victim Wednesday.
