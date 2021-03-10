Taste of spring, new CDC guidance bring sense of optimism to residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunny with signs of optimism. Tuesday’s mild weather brought out the shorts, the sunglasses and the wheels in Sibley Park.
“I’ve been happy the sidewalks have not been wet or snowy,” said Mankato resident Ethan Wirig, who spent Tuesday afternoon skateboarding. “I figured it would be a good day to come out.”
Jefferson kindergartener Scarlett Pint says it was the perfect day to show off her scooter skills.
“Um, really good,” she said of the weather.
Mankato’s warmest day of 2021 so far comes on the sunny side of new guidance from the CDC.
The organization says fully vaccinated people can visit some individuals indoors without wearing masks or distancing.
It says they can also safely visit with unvaccinated people who are at low risk for severe cases, as well as refrain from quarantine and testing following a known COVID-19 exposure, if they are asymptomatic.
The guidance leaves many dreaming about the upcoming summer months and some semblance of normalcy.
“Just getting out, enjoying the nice weather and not having to stay in quarantine like we have been all year,” Natalie Pint, Scarlett’s mom, said.
“I’ve been really wanting to go to concerts a lot,” Wirig said. “Trying to get out and do that.”
“Probably going out to movies,” said Thomas Zellmer, a first-year student MSU Mankato. “Just being able to go into the movie theater and just relax.”
“I have a bike at home,” Scarlett Pint said, “And I’m looking forward to taking my training wheels off and practice riding my bike without training wheels.”
A taste of spring, and eased restrictions, both encouraging signs that we are rolling into brighter days ahead.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.