Tornado watch, wind advisory issued for southern Minn., northwest Iowa counties

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The National Weather Service in Chanhassen issued a tornado watch and wind advisory for most of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday.
Counties within the KEYC News Now viewing area included in the tornado watch include Faribault, Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties, as well as Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties.
Counties in Iowa that are also impacted by the tornado watch include Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Dallas, Fayette, Floyd, Frankling, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Howard, Humboldt, Iowa, Jasper, Kossuth, Marshall, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Worth and Wright counties.
The tornado watch is in effect for these counties, as well as portions of western Wisconsin, until 8 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind advisory is in effect through 12:01 a.m. Thursday and includes counties in northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota.
The wind advisory was issued for the following counties in Iowa: Dickinson, Clay, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida counties. The National Weather Service says it expects wind gusts of up to 50 mph in these areas,
In Minnesota, a wind advisory has been issued for Le Sueur, Faribault, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Steele, Freeborn, Rice and Watonwan counties. These areas could see wind gusts of up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
