US News ranks Minnesota 2nd best state in America

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — US News and World Report is out with its 2021 rankings of best states.
Minnesota was ranked as the second best state in the country, while the state of Washington pushed to number one overall after ranking in the top ten in the infrastructure, education, economy, fiscal stability, and health care categories.
The best-states rankings evaluate the quality of life across a broad range of categories.
Minnesota took second place in this year’s best state rankings, and Utah was third, followed by New Hampshire and Idaho in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Other Midwestern states to rank highly include Wisconsin (8), Iowa (12), North Dakota (14) and South Dakota (15).
