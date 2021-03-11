Aluma Trailer business booming amid pandemic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A sharp spike in ATV, snowmobile, golf cart and other vehicle purchases since the COVID-19 pandemic began has caused business to boom at Aluma Trailer.
“We are booked until next year. It’s been crazy busy,” said Mike Lloyd, president and co-owner at Aluma Trailer.
The company first started building trailers in 1992, and now produces about 300 trailers per week in its factory locations in Iowa, shipping across the U.S. and Canada.
“We have at least two or three dealers in every state,” said Lloyd, which includes a few locations in the greater Mankato area.
“We got Stoufers Auto Sales in Madison Lake, four or five dealers serving the Minneapolis area, a few in the southwest corner of Minnesota, Zack’s Auto Sales and then Yeager in Blue Earth,” said Lloyd.
In response to the high demand, Aluma Trailer is now hiring in multiple manufacturing positions.
“Welding, wiring and assembly of the trailers, some open in positions in the warehouse, but for the most part it’s the welding positions that we are in the most need of,” explained Lloyd.
Those interested can apply on the company’s website.
