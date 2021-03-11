Bill honoring Arik Matson approved by Senate Judiciary Committee

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — A bill written in honor of Waseca police officer Arik Matson is one step closer to becoming law.
Minnesota’s Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee approved Senate File 82 Wednesday, which would strengthen state criminal penalties for individuals convicted of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
The bill, chief authored by state Sen. John Jasinski, was written in honor of Matson, after he was nearly killed in the line of duty in January 2020.
The bill now awaits a hearing with the Senate Finance Committee.
Arik’s wife, Megan, said in a statement, “we continue on what we know is a long journey to healing and recovery. This legislation will bring a higher level of justice to horrific situations involving criminals that try to take the lives of our loved ones.”
