Longtime Mankato Diversity Council director stepping down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Diversity Council Executive Director Bukata Hayes will be stepping down to accept a new role.
For the last 20 years, Hayes has been working for change in the Mankato community. His work began in the area at Bethany Lutheran college before starting at the Greater Mankato Diversity council in 2006.
He will now be the first-ever vice president of racial and health equity at Minnesota Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Hayes’ experience will help lead a new chapter in the Blue Cross Blue Shield future.
“I am a nonprofit guy, a community sort of organizer a grassroots engagement,” Hayes said. “I will bring all of that with me, I will bring that ethos and spirit with me, but the corporate setting is a little bit different, very different. For me, one will be this posture of learning and listening and gathering insights.”
Hayes will begin his role at Blue Cross Blue Shield on March 29.
