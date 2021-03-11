Mankato senior care employee charged for sexually assaulting resident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An employee at a Mankato senior care facility is accused of sexually assaulting a resident.
Authorities in Mankato said they were called Monday night to The Pillars of Mankato Senior Living on suspicion of sexual assault on a resident in their 80s with Alzheimer’s.
A relative close to the woman reported that he saw the assault through cameras located in the woman’s room.
Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
