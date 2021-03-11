NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s time for another edition of your weekly Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.
MEN’S RECAP:
Well, the Mavericks wrapped up the regular season with a sweep over Michigan Tech though both games were tight battles with a 2-1 win the first night then a 3-2 victory the last.
Mike Hastings: “What we’ve tried to focus on in the regular season was really, our game and being able to establish puck possession, and go out and try and play at our pace. That’s something we’ve got to reset here for the playoffs because your opportunity to complete can go away in a night.”
The job isn’t done yet for the Mavs, but there is a lot to be proud of regarding how the season went. On the brand of success, like former Minnesota State forward Marc Michaelis who made his National Hockey League debut last Thursday with the Vancouver Canucks... the WCHA announced Wednesday - six Mavericks earned all-league honors. Dryden McKay, Julian Napravnik, Nathan Smith, Riese Zmolek, Akito Hirose and Jake Livingston. All are vital parts of the squad’s impressive 18-3-1 regular-season record.
LOOKING AHEAD:
The task at hand now though is indeed the postseason... and it all begins with a first-round best-of-three home series against Ferris State starting 6:07 p.m. Friday... 4:07 p.m. Saturday and (if needed) 4:07 p.m. Sunday.
The Mavericks were 4-0 against Ferris State in the regular-season series, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-6.
Cade Borchardt: “It’s a different game now. It’s playoffs and I think we just need to stick to our game and not really worry about the outside. Just come to the rink every day this week. Practice has been good so far, so we’re looking forward to playing Ferris this weekend.”
Our coverage will continue all weekend.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.