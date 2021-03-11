MDH: 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,096 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,096 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 494,106. Of those total cases, 38,315 are health care workers.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,724. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,231.
There are 479,713 people who are no longer isolated.
26,177 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,410 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,663,467.
So far, 2,090,225 vaccines have been distributed statewide. A total of 1,129,967 people have received one vaccine dose, and 642,701 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 412 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 369,263.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,621.
4,205,616 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 998,054 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 347,382 people have completed both vaccine doses.
