Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 169 in North Mankato identified

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A motorcyclist who died in a crash on Highway 169 in North Mankato Tuesday afternoon has been identified.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Kent Johnston, of North Mankato, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 169 when he lost control and left the roadway near Webster Avenue.
The North Mankato Police Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Department of Public Safety and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
