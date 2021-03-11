Prep Athlete: AC/GE’s Abbie Theusch

ALDEN, Minn. (KEYC) — Abbie Theusch is averaging a double-double for the Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Knights this season.
The guard is an elite scorer with a knack for earning buckets any way possible, playing the game a certain way since beginning her high school career years ago.
”I think I’ve gotten more versatile,” she said of her game. “I’ve acquired more moves when I’m driving. I’m able to see the court more, know where the openings are and dish to teammates when necessary.“
”She always goes hard, she’s been doing this for a long time, been on varsity since [her] 7th grade season. She learned pretty quickly what it takes to be successful at this level. She always brings the effort, intensity and smarts,” head coach Jenny Hovendick-Savick said.
The hustle is paying off for the playmaker, who recently eclipsed the 2,000 point milestone for her career.
”In the beginning of the season, that was all I wanted,” Theusch said. “That was all I wanted to achieve. It felt so good to get out of the way and get that done.“
”I know we were both really anxious about her playing enough games to meet that milestone. I’m so proud of her and our entire team to take care of business so she can reach that goal, and we can keep playing our season,” Hovendick-Savick added.
And it’s not all the big performances on the court that impress coaches most.
”She’s not just an outstanding athlete, she’s really involved with the fine arts, talented musically. Practically a straight-A student. She was our AAA winner for Region 1,” Hovendick-Savick continued. “She’s so well-rounded, and she does excellence in everything she puts her mind to.”
