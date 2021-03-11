Scott West edges past St. Peter advancing to Section 2AA championship

HIGHLIGHTS from the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament
By Rob Clark | March 10, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 10:49 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter hosted the Waseca, Scott West and Mankato East wrestling teams for the Section 2AA quarterfinals and semifinals Wednesday evening.

St. Peter beat Mankato East by a final of 49-21 in the quarterfinals while Scott West topped Waseca 54-15.

St. Peter and Scott West battled in the semifinals.

Scott West advances with a close 31-27 victory over the Saints.

The Section 2AA championship is set to take place Saturday at noon in St. Peter.

