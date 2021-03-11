Sibling educators set Madelia Elementary School students up for success

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Nineteen years of teaching side by side, doing what they love together.
That is the story of brother and sister duo Sara Loewen and Gary Sandmeyer.
“The first year we were teaching here, we actually split a classroom. We did,” Sandmeyer said.
The two teach at Madelia Elementary School, where Loewen educates first-graders while Sandmeyer teaches fifth and sixth-grade math. They both say they love every second of it.
“It’s kind of nice to get to be around him every day, get to be around him and share the same interests,” Loewen said.
For Loewen, it’s the atmosphere that her students bring and how they make work more enjoyable.
“Oh, they’re just so much fun. They have a lot of energy and it’s always something new coming out of their mouths and they’re excited to learn.”
For Sandmeyer, it’s the maturity levels that fifth and sixth graders have, and the way they connect to real-world environments.
“Just the range of students’ experiences and the knowledge that they bring to math. It’s fun to see,” he said.
This year has been a struggle for teachers across Minnesota, and the country, as many schools were forced to send students home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The hardships that the duo is facing has only brought them closer together.
“If it wasn’t for the tech guy over here to help us, [teaching] the whole staff to learn how to do Google Classroom and create assignments on there for our students, I don’t know if I would have made it through the year,” Loewen said.
Hardly any students can say that they started their schooling with one sibling and had another one within a few short years.
“To see her teach the beginning, so I can communicate with her a lot of times and say ‘what are you guys doing down here’ compared to me up here, and she goes ‘What do you need? What do you expect or what do you need from here?’,” Sandmeyer said.
