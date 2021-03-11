Unique Hair and Ink putting their stamp on the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Unique Hair and Ink isn’t like any ordinary barbershop in the area or even in the state of Minnesota.
“Never experienced before, whether it was good, bad or otherwise. Give them something to talk about, give them something to remember and that is something we are hoping to do here,” said Richmod Clark, co-operator of Unique Hair and Ink.
The operators of the shop wanted a place for people to get creative with their haircuts and tattoo designs.
It’s a dual business concept where clients can get two features for the price of one.
“It’s something new, different, and very unique for Mankato, and we are hoping that it can be a good platform for everybody to move forward with their careers whether that be barbering or tattooing,” Clark said.
That’s what makes it unique and authentic for the region
Unique Hair and Ink is in its second day of infancy, that’s right, ink and hair. On one side of this business, you can get a tattoo design and on the other and on the other you can get a fresh cut. This is something that the city of Mankato has not seen.
It started off as idle chit-chat and then came to fruition in just under a year and then everyone involved is moved beyond words at the chance to diversify the area.
“Change is good within ourselves, so why not bring that to the community. Then you look at the diversity that is brought with what is happening at Unique Hair and Ink,” co-operator of Unique Hair and Ink, Donny Cruz said.
Donny Cruz, one of the main tattoo artists and operators is overwhelmed at the opportunity to put his stamp and art on the city.
“They’re your client, but they are also your family. They’re helping them succeed, but you’re also doing something that they want. It’s permanent so why not leave an impact on their heart as well.”
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.