Vikings cut LT Riley Reiff for cap savings of more than $11M

FILE — In this Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) looks to make a block during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Minneapolis. The Vikings made their costliest move yet for salary cap compliance Wednesday, March 10, 2021, by terminating the contract of Reiff with one year left on it, weakening an offensive line that was already in need of some upgrades. Though Reiff plays a critical position and 2020 was by most measures the best of his four seasons with the Vikings, cutting him will trim $11.75 million off the team's cap charges. (Source: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)