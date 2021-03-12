Camp Patterson gearing up for busy season

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - As more COVID-19 vaccines become available.. a lot of organizations and businesses are looking to get a sense of normalcy for the summer months.
Summer camps are a way for kids to find their independence, inner-self and explore the great outdoors.
That is the mantra for Kiwanis Camp Patterson.
“For kids to grow that sense of independence. Being here, you know they don’t have mom and dad to make sure they are doing all of the things that they need to,” Mankato YMCA camp director, Dustin Slaughter said.
The summer camp is located on Madison Lake and hosts kids from grades three through twelve.
They have a variety of traditional camp activities like crafts, archery, canoeing and everything outdoors related.
The kids let loose and leave their worries behind and create memories that will last a lifetime.
“That self-worth is developed and found within camp activities out here, especially at camp fire time,” Slaughter said.
This year has been a little more of a struggle due to the corona virus.
Well Camp Patterson is back in session after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One thing that has changed in the need for camp counselors. Usually they have a lot, this year they are struggling to get some and to get kids to have the best summer they can possibly have.
Although the Mankato YMCA workers who run the camp are excited to be back in action, there will be some new protocols put in place.
They say the necessary precautions won’t change the dynamics that have been going on since 1927.
“To get them back out here for that social interaction along with that recreation and skill development is massive,” Slaughter said.
Especially amid the pandemic, when the kids need traditional fun in the sun, now more than ever before.
“First year where we didn’t get to come out so that was hard, but we’re excited to finally be back,” Slaughter said.
Registration for Camp Patterson is open and accepting participants and counselors.
If you or a family member is interested in participating in the camp, then head over to Mankato YMCA to fill out forms to enroll.
The YMCA will also offer financial assistance if you cannot afford the flat rate for Camp Patterson.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.