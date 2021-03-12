DEED: Jobs down 7 % locally in January

DEED: Jobs down 7 % locally in January
By Bernadette Heier | March 11, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 7:51 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Job numbers were down 7% locally in January, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area lost 4,074 jobs year-over-year, however, the local area gained 343 jobs in January compared to December.

Manufacturing saw the greatest annual decline at 10.5%, the service sector was down 6.2% and government jobs were down 3.95%.

Minnesotans can connect with DEED at www.CareerForceMN.com/GoodJobsNow for help in finding career opportunities and training.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.