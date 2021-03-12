DEED: Jobs down 7 % locally in January

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Job numbers were down 7% locally in January, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area lost 4,074 jobs year-over-year, however, the local area gained 343 jobs in January compared to December.
Manufacturing saw the greatest annual decline at 10.5%, the service sector was down 6.2% and government jobs were down 3.95%.
Minnesotans can connect with DEED at www.CareerForceMN.com/GoodJobsNow for help in finding career opportunities and training.
