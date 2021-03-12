Free food to be available for Faribault County residents in need

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — A regional food bank in southern Minnesota will be bringing boxes of free food to the Faribault County Fairgrounds next weekend.
Channel One Regional Food Bank will be hosting the “Truck to Trunk” event in Blue Earth on Saturday, March 20.
The “Farmers to Families” food boxes will be available to anyone in need and contain milk, cheese and yogurt; cooked, refrigerated meat; and fresh fruit and vegetables.
A news release from Channel One Regional Food Bank, which is headquartered in Rochester, said the organization plans to hold the Blue Earth event as a way to address the increased rate of food insecurity in rural communities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that many in Faribault County are lacking access to nutritious food right now. For this ‘Truck to Trunk’ event, we will be bringing food for double the amount of families that we typically serve. The free boxes of food will be available for everyone to have access to the fresh and wholesome food they need,” stated Jennifer Belisle, programs and agency services director at Channel One.
The “Truck to Trunk” event is being hosted in place of Channel One’s mobile pantries in Bricelyn and Winnebago on the third Saturday of each month.
No registration or information is required to participate in this event.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the event, or those who would like more information about food access in Faribault County, are encouraged to contact Channel One Agency Services Coordinator Joellen Barak at (507) 424-1713 or by sending an email to joellenbarak@channel-one.org.
