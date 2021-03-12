Madison Lake local to compete in Bristol Dirt Nationals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For some racing can be a lifelong commitment, Chad Porter has been racing for 26 years and is headed to Tennessee for the big race.
A few local racers will be making their way down to the Bristol dirt racing nationals in just a few days. One such driver lives in Madison Lake and is looking to make the journey with the support of his family.
The Bristol Dirt nationals will be the first dirt race at Bristol Speedway in twenty years. Porter being the experienced racer that he is is certain that he will remain cool and collected behind the wheel.
“I have been doing this a long time so to me it is just going to a different track,” Porter said. It is going to be really neat there is going to be a lot of NASCAR drivers that are going to be racing at the same place we are in dirt cars, they are not usually doing that.”
Porter has been preparing his car for the event. Most is built by himself, he is checking up on everything from the engine to the tires. He knows that everything has to be just right as he will be traveling over a hundred miles an on a crowded track.
The race has been on Porter’s mind since he signed up.
“I just want to get there,” Porter said “I have been anticipating it all winter. When they announced it was going to happen we were all like are we going to enter it? We kind of all did not think we were going to. I surprised them all and signed up as soon as the entry came in.”
Racing has been in the family for Porter with his brother being the one who peaked his interest. In his first year racing Porter pulled off a win, something that he was not expecting. Now, 26 years later Porter is facing one of the biggest races of his career.
Porter is starting the 17-hour road trip south to Tennessee Saturday morning.
