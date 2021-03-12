Man arrested for BB gun incident at North Mankato Subway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have arrested a man following an incident involving a BB-gun at a North Mankato Subway. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Subway on Commerce Drive Saturday night after a worker reported a man following her around the store with a BB gun.
Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Adwo Akway Omot. Omot was reportedly asking to take pictures of her, saying he wanted to date her. Authorities say he left the store and shot at a storefront garbage can before taking off on a motorized scooter.
Law enforcement says they’ve received multiple calls fro other women allegedly being harassed by Omot in the days prior.
Omot facies misdemeanor charges of illegally carrying the BB gun as well as disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $2,000 with conditions.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.