Mankato Area Public Schools watching COVID cases in secondary classrooms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools says it’s keeping a close eye on the latest COVID-19 data at the secondary education level.
The district says it has had 29 newly confirmed positive cases and 383 quarantined cases as of Wednesday due to “close contact within the district.”
Officials add that at least one school in Mankato has been reported as a match for at least one case of a COVID-19 variant.
Administrators say the district will forge ahead with the in-person learning plan but note that if the current trend continues, some schools may have to return to a hybrid or distance learning model.
