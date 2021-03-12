Mavericks open NCAA DII indoor track & field championships strong, Taylor wins weighted throw

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KEYC) - Thursday marks day one of the three at the 2021 NCAA DII Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Like many, MSU Mankato’s highly ranked men’s and women’s track & field programs are seeing a long year, come full circle.
“A year ago today, basically 3:27 p.m. is when we received an email that the national championships were canceled in the same city in Birmingham, Alabama where we found out last year that that happened. It’s kind of an exciting thing for us to, a year ago have that taken away and now, so many ups and downs throughout the season from thinking we’re not going to have a season to we are to now we have a quality team. Just really excited for this weekend’s championships,” head coach of the men’s and women’s track & field programs, Mike Turgeon said.
With the untraditional nature of recruiting for this season, the Mavericks welcomed the largest track & field class to date, with 70.
That move allowed room for exceptional depth, which we are seeing with 16 athletes, 12 from the women’s program and four from the men’s program, complete in the championships.
UPDATED: The Mavericks add another national champion to the record books.
Katie Taylor won the weighted throw. Brea Perron finished 4th for the Mavericks to earn first team All-American honors.
