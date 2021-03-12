Mavericks open NCAA DII indoor track & field championships strong, Taylor wins weighted throw

“A year ago today, basically 3:27 p.m. is when we received an email that the national championships were canceled in the same city in Birmingham, Alabama where we found out last year that that happened. It’s kind of an exciting thing for us to, a year ago have that taken away and now, so many ups and downs throughout the season from thinking we’re not going to have a season to we are to now we have a quality team. Just really excited for this weekend’s championships,” head coach of the men’s and women’s track & field programs, Mike Turgeon said.