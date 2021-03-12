Middle school students use baking skills to raise money for children’s hospital

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Local middle school students Payton Bruns and Jaelyn Doss wanted to do something to give back to others.
“We wanted to do a good deed and make people’s day,” said Bruns.
Over the past months, the two friends have made homemade hot cocoa bombs, sweet treats that explode in hot milk, all to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
“We just thought ‘hey, this would be a great opportunity to give the money to people who may need it more than us’,” said Doss.
Starting off selling a few door-to-door, their efforts quickly picked up speed, soon baking and selling hundreds.
“Usually for like 200 [cocoa bombs] it takes about eight hours,” said Bruns.
“One day we did a little more than we can chew, we did a huge batch and stayed up until 2 a.m.,” added Doss.
In addition, this summer, they also sold their homemade tie-dye masks at the Mankato Farmer’s Market.
Now, pooling the cocoa bomb and mask proceeds, they were able to raise around $400.
“It just shows you can do anything,” said Doss.
“It starts off small, but it grows big and we just have lots of fun doing it,” said Bruns.
Both plan to do more fundraising in the future.
