Minnesota lifts many COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall, vaccinations increase

“There are more good days now than bad days,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Our adjustments today reflect the hope we have that we are on the cusp of putting the pandemic behind us. While we continue to keep a close eye on the spread of variants, these are common sense steps to get us back to doing the things we missed most. All of us have the responsibility to one another to do what we can to protect the gains we’ve made and ensure we can come out on the other side of this pandemic as quickly as possible.”