Pick of the Litter: Jasper

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Jasper.
Jasper is a big cuddly dog who loves to play. He is full of energy because he is still young and needs a loving home. He is an obedient dog who enjoys spending time outside and with people. He loves his pets almost as much as he loves to play.
Jasper is looking for a loving home that is full of love and walks.
Anyone interested in adopting Jasper is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
