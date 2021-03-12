Prep Athlete: MVL’s Kyreis Harrison

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The bar is high for the Minnesota Valley Lutheran boys’ basketball program, with an appearance in the section title the last two seasons.
So, when the group saw four losses over a six game stretch in February, something was going to change.
“What I was seeing, and what some of the other guys were seeing, we all talked about it and they said ‘Yeah, we’re all in, we’re going to make these changes for the betterment of the team’,” head coach Craig Morgan said.
The Chargers graduated four starters from last year, giving power forward Kyreis Harrison a chance to lead the team.
“Coming into senior year, I had to be that leader, and that’s exactly what I did for these guys,” Harrison said. “But they were helping me be a better leader. They were telling me ‘Hey, Ky you’ve got to wake up, you’ve got to do this’ and I was like ‘I got you’.”
“When he started out, he was the sophomore that was in there and did his job and didn’t want to take, you know, we had some guys that he didn’t have to be the leader and you learn from those guys,” Morgan explained. “And, as it got to be his turn this year, he ended up taking more of a role and what he was saying and what I was saying early before the losing streak or the rough bump in the road, the guys listened. And we listened to them too, and the whole group gave their input and we took it and nobody’s idea was bad. So, Kyreis has really been a leader in that and the guys listen to him.
“I don’t think I’ve had a kid that works as hard at both ends of the floor. His offense starts with his defense. He’s still patient and gets others involved.”
“I like to hustle a lot, I like to do the small things like rebounding, I love to rebound,” Harrison added. “Like, even during a free throw. If our guy is shooting a free throw, I’m looking to get that rebound. I’m expecting it, so I’m getting that rebound every time.”
“I really enjoy having him on the team because he’ll make a mistake there and I’ll yell out to him and he’ll go ‘Yeah, I know’ and I’ll say ‘well you said yeah, I know, I know’, and it’s all the way down the floor and he comes back and says ‘I won’t make a mistake like that again.’ We have these conversations going up and down the floor and we just both laugh at each other.”
