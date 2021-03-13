Drummers hosts annual Spring Party

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring time means warm weather, sunshine and of course the Drummers planting party which has been happening in the Mankato area for over a decade.
The planting party is not just fun for planters but this year’s focus is on mental health. Psychology Today says that gardening can help with creating a growth mindset, connecting with others and being present with your surroundings.
The purpose of the planting party is to bring people together after a challenging year to enjoy time together with others that have a shared passion for gardening.
“It’s always fun and they have so many fun plants to choose from,” participant Ann Klasen said. “I just love coming out and digging in the dirt.”
Preparations begin months before the event takes place to make sure everything is in order.
“We start ordering our plants in late fall and at that time I am putting together a list of what I have heard from customers as to what kinds of plants they like,” head grower and retail greenhouse manager Geri Vogel said. “I like to change it up every year so they have different choices.”
March signals the beginning of spring and the end of a long winter. This event offers an opportunity to for people leave their winters behind and get excited for what is to come.
“We know that it’s March and that we are going to have more snow. This is just a wonderful precursor to what’s coming. It is nice to be out in the greenhouse in the sun and with the plants,” Klasen said.
