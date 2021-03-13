Gustavus looking for new VP of Equity and Inclusion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The search kicked off earlier this week and is part of a set of goals made last summer to improve equity and inclusion on campus. Administrators are looking for a candidate to lead college initiatives which the school hopes will increase the sense of inclusion and education on campus.
“It’s a first for us, and it will be a senior leader who can really hit the ground running at Gustavus because we have been preparing for this since, well for many years but in particular since last May,” Gustavus president Rebecca Bergman said.
Gustavus College will start reviewing applications April 4th.
