MAPS educators discuss diversity, representation in school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Educators of color in the Mankato Area Public Schools district sat down to discuss their passion for teaching and inspiring the next generation of leaders.
For Olivia Weisbecker of Mankato West High School, her time as a communications and English teacher has shown her how her role extends far beyond class lessons.
“It’s really important for students to have someone where they can go they look like me and it gives them that inspiration and aspiration to do better to ask questions or ask for support to people who are likeminded or similar to them,” said Weisbecker.
Miss Weisbecker says diversity and representation is vital in our schools.
Weisbecker added, “We have kids of all different backgrounds coming to us educators with their own stories, their own perspectives, so it’s important for the adolescent youth to know that there are people like educators to support them.”
Miss Weisbecker already sees the impact being made on student experiences.
“It’s really awesome seeing our students of color coming out of their shell and feeling more comfortable,” Weisbecker stated.
