Walz dials back restrictions; sees ‘brighter days’ ahead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Next week, bars and restaurants can expand capacity to 75%, while gyms, pools and fitness centers can now expand to 50% capacity.
Salons and personal services have no limits on capacity, but must maintain social distancing and wear masks.
Religious services and wedding ceremonies no longer have occupancy limits either.
Effective April 1, large indoor venues can host up to 3,000 fans and outdoor venues are allowed more capacity, depending on the size of the venue.
Minnesota Twins fans can return to the Target Field, as they will be allowed to have up to 10,000 fans for opening day.
Gov. Tim Walz and state officials say brighter days are ahead.
The governor and other state leaders made the announcement Friday of new dial-backs on COVID-19 restrictions, which impact several major industries, including restaurants, gyms, weddings and salons.
“This pandemic has changed us, but there’s so many ways that is has changed us for the positive too.”
Walz’s announcement sent waves of excitement to establishments across the state as life begins to resume from where it was before the pandemic.
Many outdoor and indoor venues are now allowed to open at a larger capacity. Staff at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center say they’re optimistic about the summer season.
“You could just kind of feel around the office this morning there was just a buzz because we are getting back to work, the phones were ringing, clients were calling, brides were calling about their wedding dances, promoters were calling. Just that feeling of getting back to normal, some of these conversations that we have been hoping to have over the last year are starting to happen and starting to come back and that is really exciting.”
Walz also stressed the importance of safety moving forward during Friday’s media event.
In order to keep restrictions from tightening up again, he says Minnesotans need to continue to wear masks, social distance and get the vaccine when it becomes available.
Reflecting on a year of shutdowns and restrictions, Jones said many lessons were learned, and they’ll bring those lessons forward into brighter days ahead.
“It makes us understand how precious our time with family is, how precious community is and for one thing it lets us know that our actions impact those around us greatly.”
