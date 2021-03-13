18 years since the start of the Iraq War: PTSD still an ongoing battle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week marks the 18th anniversary since the start of the Iraq War, and one local veteran is raising awareness about the psychological burden left on those who served.
Loren Files of Mankato is no stranger to post traumatic stress. He comes from a military family, making the condition all too familiar for him.
Knowing the lasting impact mental struggles have on those who served, Files became an ambassador for Mission 22, an organization that raises awareness and provides help to veterans battling PTSD or similar conditions.
“Time has passed. You know, a lot of people approach post traumatic stress as why don’t you just get over it, and that’s the exact opposite of what needs to be done. They are stuck in that moment. It’s not just a matter of getting over it, you know, veterans, especially combat veterans, are the toughest people among us. If it were just as easy as saying get over it, they would have by now,” Files said.
More information on Mission 22 can be found here.
