Gas prices on the rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the US Energy Information Administration gas prices in the Midwest on average have gone up 60 cents since December. This can be attributed to demand, the demand gets higher in the winter months with more energy being used. Crude oil prices also play a role in the change in price, the price has gone up for that as well. The current average price of unleaded gasoline in the United States is $2.77 and $2.70 for the Midwest.