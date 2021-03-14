Mankato man dies in LeSueur County crash

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man has died following a two vehicle crash in LeSueur County early Sunday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 12:30 on Highway 60 in Elysian Township. A vehicle driven west by a 54 year old Mankato man collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by 21 year old Jacob Smith of Lakefield. Smith was taken to St. Mary‘s hospital in Rochester.
Authorities will release the name of the Mankato man later Sunday.
