Pets lead to a healthier lifestyle, Mayo Clinic says

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic is shedding light on how owning a pet leads to a healthier lifestyle. Mayo says pets can provide numerous health benefits to their owner such as stress and anxiety relief. Pets also have the power to combat loneliness, which Mayo says is a form of social support that makes owners more joyful.
Dr. Amit Sood, an Internal Medicine Specialist, said ”Pets are wonderful for your heart, for your immune system, even for your longevity. Pets help decrease your loneliness, and they help your self-worth. I mean, how could you feel lonely and unworthy if you have a 10-pound, you know, fur ball of pure love jumping 3 feet to just greet you and tell you like you are the most important person on the planet, right?”
Mayo says these benefits are backed by research, ultimately revealing pet owners generally live longer, happier lives.
