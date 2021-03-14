Pets lead to a healthier lifestyle, Mayo Clinic says

Dr. Amit Sood, an Internal Medicine Specialist, said ”Pets are wonderful for your heart, for your immune system, even for your longevity. Pets help decrease your loneliness, and they help your self-worth. I mean, how could you feel lonely and unworthy if you have a 10-pound, you know, fur ball of pure love jumping 3 feet to just greet you and tell you like you are the most important person on the planet, right?”