Seasonal affective disorder, not just the winter blues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Seasonal affective disorder is a mood disorder that can cause depression around the same time every year. It is common for people to experience this in the winter given the cold and shorter days. As days begin to warm up and the sun shines more, professionals recommend things like spending time outside when you can.
“Be outside, enjoy the sunshine, enjoy the warm weather,” Professor Thad Shunkwiler at the Department of Health services at Minnesota State, Mankato said. “Here in Minnesota it doesn’t always last that long so when we have it make sure you are ceasing on it, but also know that their are other places to go to get help. When you are struggling it is important to talk with and have those conversations with your doctor or mental health professionals so you can get the right treatment for what’s going on.”
The Mankato area is full of places people can go outside and enjoy the nice weather, one such place is Minneopa State Park, with scenic waterfalls and walking trails it has become a very popular place for people to visit.
Park goers visit the parks to spend time outside after what was a cold a long winter. Being outside can help people to feel connected to the world around them and ultimately improve their mood which reflects on their outlook.
“I think humans want to work and they want to play,” therapist and owner of Minnesota Mental Health Services said. “So getting outside where you are not looking at your calendar on you’re phone, you’re not measuring what you are doing and you’re not analyzing. It is a different kind of headspace and a different state of mind.”
If you are feeling the effects of seasonal affective disorder or depression please contact a medical professional.
