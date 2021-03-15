The Docket: committee deadlines underway at Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers recently passed their first legislative deadline to weed out bills and focus on priorities for the session.
This Friday, they’re approaching their second.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of March 15th, 2021.
Minnesota lawmakers are fast approaching their second committee deadline of the session on March 19th.
This comes after their first this past Friday.
The deadlines mainly apply to policy bills, meaning the budget, one of the big topics of this session, isn’t tied to them.
Lawmakers say progress has been slow this year due to the need to work remote.
Local lawmakers also have their own focuses for the rest of session.
This session, Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) co-authored a bill proposed by the governor to achieve 100% clean energy as he continues his energy goals.
“For the bills that I’m working on, I’m pleased with the progress so far. Those are bills in the energy sector and also in agriculture, so we’re hoping to see continued success as we move forward toward the session ending,” said Frentz.
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said he’s seen progress on Cassy’s Law, a bill aiming to help traumatic brain injury and stroke patients caught in the criminal justice system.
“I’m getting hearings on several bills, and then I also have infrastructure bills for the district that I hope to get hearings on as well,” he said.
The final committee deadline is on April 9th.
Lawmakers have also been heavily focusing on COVID-19.
Walz also proposed a bonding bill, which lawmakers say is unlikely to pass as it is a budgeting year.
As for the budget, lawmakers need to come to an agreement by the end of session, or they will need to have a special session.
Lawmakers received news in February that the state is expecting a surplus.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.