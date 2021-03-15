Mankato Bridal Show brings vendors and locals together

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Bridal Show is in full swing, and with newly loosened COVID-19 restrictions on weddings and gatherings, event organizers are happy to host the show in person this year.
“The event industry needs this. They need to be able to get together and meet with these couples and really try to connect and plan,” said show organizer Katie Hayes.
The event is the premiere bridal show in Southern Minnesota.
Hayes added, “We really try to bring a large number of vendors available to the couples that are newly engaged so they can get all their planning done in one day. They can walk the show, meet with lots of different vendors, get lots of different options to be able to make some really good decisions and feel like they can walk away with a lot of information.
The show hosts a variety of wedding professionals from photographers, to decorators, bakeries, venues, dress shops, and more. The event is hosted bi-annually at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center’s Grand Hall. Admission is free to the public.
“We’re really trying to make sure everybody is safe when they attend the show and also build kind of a status for other shows in the area to be able to do the same kind of program that we’re doing.”
You can stop by the Mankato Bridal Show this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More details and registration information can be found here.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.