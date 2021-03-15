Mankato COVID testing site closed due to weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the interest of testing participants and site staff safety, testing at the Mankato COVID-19 community testing site has been impacted due to winter weather conditions. All appointments scheduled for March 15 at the former Gander Mountain store site have been canceled.
Minnesotans are encouraged to stay home if they do not need to be tested, or if a test is needed, to make an appointment for a later date or order an at-home test.
Individuals affected by today’s winter weather are encouraged to consider rescheduling for a later date here: https://mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/community-testing.jsp
Individuals are encouraged to utilize the state’s no-cost test at home program as well. At-home tests are ordered here: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html
Individuals are also encouraged to continue to follow the state’s COVID-19 guidance: if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and away from others. If you are older or have certain medical conditions, contact your health care provider. If your symptoms get worse or you have difficulty breathing, seek medical care right away. Before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them your symptoms.
