Mankato Department of Public Safety warns of hazardous road conditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week’s spring temperatures and sunshine didn’t last long.
Heavy snow and icy sleet came in early Monday morning, and with gusty winds causing drifts on the roads, the Mankato Department of Public Safety says it’s best to postpone traveling until the hazardous conditions subside.
“Roads are not very good today with this last winter weather. It’s generally always [best] to slow down and drive with due care in these conditions. It is very slippery out there, and I’d advise everybody to slow down and drive with due care and adapt to conditions of the roadway,” said Dan Schisel, associate director of Public Safety.
Schisel said emergency services had responded to numerous snow-related crashes Monday morning.
