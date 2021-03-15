1.2 million Minnesotans receive one COVID-19 vaccine; over one million vaccines administered in Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports a total of 1,260,771 people have received one vaccine dose so far. Of that total, 724,692 have completed vaccine series.
State health officials report 826 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 498,218. Of those total cases, 38,468 are health care workers.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,747. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,241.
There are 482,984 people who are no longer isolated.
26,295 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,427 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 7,773,967.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - More than one million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered statewide.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says that Iowa administered its one-millionth dose on Friday. The milestone reflects significant increases in vaccine supplies but Iowa has no centralized system for people to secure a vaccine appointment at this time.
So far, 1,064,840 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 408,912 people have completed both vaccine doses.
State health officials also report 191 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 370,891.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,642.
4,247,972 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.