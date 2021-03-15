MSU wrestling finishes season with three All-Americans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU wrestling team sent three wrestlers to the NCAA Division II Championships over the weekend for a very successful business trip down to St. Louis, Missouri for the Mavericks.
MSU leaves with three All-Americans including a national runner-up.
At 174 pounds, junior Trevor Turriff capped off his season by competing in the championship match. Turriff fell 8-2 to Abner Romero of Lindenwood finishing as the runner-up in his weight class.
The loss in the title match is Turriff’s only defeat this season. He finished with an 11-1 record.
At 125, senior Trent McManus finished eighth in the nation, and what’s helped separate Turriff and McManus from the competition over the years is their willingness to buy into the Maverick wrestling program.
“Trevor was like that from day one. You could tell him to hop on one foot for an hour a day to get better or whatever task and he’d do it. Because of the fact neither guy was five-star blue chip guys out of high school, they’re really motivated. They both believe. They don’t have a lot of fear, when you have that combination, you can do pretty well,” said Jim Makovsky, MSU wrestling head coach.
Kyle Rathman took seventh at 149, and is a three-time All-American in his MSU career.
“He’s a unique guy because he’s a really chill human being. He’s humble, hungry and smart. He has the ability to flip a switch, and when he goes out and competes he’s like an assassin. Most of the time I say guys wrestle like their personality, but that’s not his personality, it must be his outlet. I don’t want to question it. He’s been a very consistent performer. He’ll probably be the first five-year starter in MSU history because this is a free year. He’s coming back next year for sure,” Makovsky added.
In head coach Jim Makovsky’s 28 year’s with the Mavericks, MSU’s had 93 All-Americans.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.