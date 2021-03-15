More dialed back restrictions could be on horizon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More dial-backs of restrictions could come as early as the beginning of April
Those would include restaurants, bars and gyms sufficient normal occupant capacity may exceed 250 people per applicable percentage limits
As well as indoor and outdoor events and entertainment venues capacity greater than 500 may increase patron count.
If they fit the guidelines as listed by Minnesota COVID-19 response.
Such as seated indoor venues may operate with an additional 15% of the occupant capacity above 500, but not to exceed 3,000.
Indoor non-seated is 10% and not exceeding 1,500.
Seated outdoor venues are 25% of the capacity above 500 and not exceeding 10,000 people.
Non-seated is 15% and not exceeding 10,000.
