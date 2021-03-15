Walz extends Minnesota’s peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced he signed Executive Order 21-12 Monday, extending the peacetime emergency in the state as vaccination distribution ramps up.
The executive order was unanimously approved by the Executive Council, which is made up of Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha.
“We are closer than ever to ending this pandemic and returning to our daily lives – and we must keep up the momentum,” Walz said in a statement released by his office. “The peacetime emergency enables us to safeguard the progress we’ve made, protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being, and efficiently deliver the vaccine.”
“I am more hopeful than ever that we are on the cusp of putting this pandemic behind us, but we must continue to look out for the safety of our families, neighbors, and community members,” added Flanagan. “These tools allow us to monitor new variants and protect the gains we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19.”
The governor and state health officials announced a dialing back of restrictions across the state on Friday.
Health officials reported 829 new cases and one COVID-19 related death Monday, while also reporting over 1.2 million Minnesotans have been given at least one dose of the vaccine, with an additional 724,692 residents having completed the vaccine series.
